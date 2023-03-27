Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Brandon Aiyuk broke onto the scene this past season for the San Francisco 49ers, putting together the best campaign of his NFL career. Teams around the league took notice of Aiyuk’s performance. But the 49ers aren’t planning to just give up their burgeoning wide receiver.

San Francisco has received trade interest in Aiyuk. However, the 49ers don’t plan to trade him, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. If Aiyuk continues his strong play, the 49ers know they’ll eventually have to pay him. While that might create problems in the future, San Francisco is looking to stay in the present and win with Aiyuk on their roster.

Aiyuk started all 17 games for the 49ers this past season. He caught 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. All three were career-highs for Aiyuk while this past season marked the first time the WR eclipsed 1,000+ receiving yards in a year.

The 49ers drafted Aiyuk in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His career started slowly, but Aiyuk has shown gradual improvement every year. As he enters his fourth season in the league, Aiyuk looks like the WR San Francisco was hoping for when they drafted him.

Still, San Fran just gave fellow receiver Deebo Samuel a $74 million extension. The 49ers as a whole have just just over $5 million in cap space, the fifth-lowest amount in the NFL. Things will change over time, but an Aiyuk extension would certainly be another hit to the 49ers’ cap.

But as long as the 49ers are winning, their potential future problems will be on the back burner. San Francisco might be getting trade interest on Brandon Aiyuk. However, as long as he is performing, they’ll want him on their roster.