Not a great start for the Niners.

On Sunday evening, quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers took the field to host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, with a spot in next month's Super Bowl on the line. Purdy and the offense have enjoyed a dominant 2023-24 NFL season to date, allowing San Francisco to earn the number one overall NFC seed in the process, and using that advantage to make it through the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers last week.

However, things did not go as swimmingly for the 49ers to open up their contest against the Lions. San Francisco's vaunted defense opened up the game by giving up an epic touchdown to Lions star wide receiver Jameson Williams and putting the team down 7-0 just under two minutes into the game. Later on, Purdy would throw an interception that led to another Lions touchdown on their ensuing possession.

By the end of the first half, San Francisco, despite being the betting favorites in the contest, found themselves down by a score of 24-7, unable to get much going on either side of the ball.

Needless to say, the good folks on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, were having a field day.

One person who couldn't believe what he was seeing was FS1 sports personality Skip Bayless [NSFW].

The 49ers are pretty much getting their asses kicked … at home … as a 7.5-point favorite … in an NFC Championship Game. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 29, 2024

Meanwhile, fans of the 49ers were not exactly encouraged by the display.

Drop the meme that best describes how you’re feeling 👇 We’ll start: pic.twitter.com/bewHiDCueG — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) January 29, 2024

The 49ers will hope to put together a much better performance in the second half, or else their season will be coming to a shocking conclusion.