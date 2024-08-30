Yes, it didn’t make the Steelers happy. But Brandon Aiyuk made a lot of money when he stayed with the San Francisco 49ers. And it led to an instant reaction to the new deal, shared by agent Ryan Williams via ClutchPoints.

“We worked hard for that smile,” Williams posted on X.

The contract landed at four years for $120 million. It will keep Aiyuk in San Francisco for the next five seasons, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

49ers end money saga with WR Brandon Aiyuk

As recently as Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed resigned to the thought the team might have to move forward without Aiyuk and All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams, according to a Kevin Krueger post on X. Williams also seeks a new contract.

“I mean, we're getting close to playing a game,” Shanahan said. “So, like, my mind is completely on preparing for a game without those guys.”

The 49ers dangled the idea of trading Aiyuk to the Steelers, trying to perhaps cut their potential losses. But they held on even as Week 1 drew closer.

Aiyuk didn’t participate in the 49ers’ offseason program and training camp. That may mean a slow start to the 2024 season for him. This is especially true because the 49ers have so many weapons. Because of Shanahan’s approach, it’s likely Aiyuk will only be modestly involved in Week 1 game planning after missing the entire preseason calendar of work.

It may be October before he’s fully integrated to the his level in 2023. However, quarterback Brock Purdy said Aiyuk can hit the ground running, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“I'd be confident in us being about to pick up where we left off,” Purdy said. “I've been throwing to him for two years, and obviously going on three, understanding our plays, our concepts, where he needs to be, where the receiver needs to be. I'd be pretty confident in him coming back and us being on the same page.”

49ers front office just wanted Aiyuk on field

Certainly general manager John Lynch is ready to welcome Aiyuk back. He said the past would fade when the contract gets done.

“I’ve seen things look dire before, and they can turn quickly,” Lynch said.

Aiyuk caught 60 passes for 748 yards as a rookie in 2020. He followed up with 826 yards and five scores in 2021. Then he topped those numbers with 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. Last year, he earned second-team All-Pro honors after 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. He averaged a career-high 17.9 yards per catch.

That led to him asking to be paid in the neighborhood of the NFL’s best receivers. And eventually the 49ers gave in to his demands.