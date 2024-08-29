And now it is done. After weeks of the dagger gradually being driven into the heart of Steeler Nation, Brandon Aiyuk has made the heartbreak official by signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Although that seemed to be the likely outcome based on how the situation had recently unfolded, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are none too pleased right now.

And who can blame them. They initially believed that Aiyuk was going to be wearing the black and gold this year, and the few to follow. The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro wide receiver had ostensibly set his sights on Mike Tomlin and Pitt, reportedly rebuffing the strong advances made by the New England Patriots. His presence at the 49ers' practice facility opened the door for a reconciliation, but abandoning this fantasy was not realistic for those who already prepared themselves for an upgraded WR room.

The city was teased with the Aiyuk scenario for too long. Naturally, the emotions are pouring out in the aftermath of his San Fran return.

“So much for Brandon Aiyuk being a done deal to the Steelers lol,” Rum Bunter's Kody Duncan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Others could not merely laugh off the news. “As a Steelers fan… the Brandon Aiyuk saga took off 5 years of my life,” one individual said.