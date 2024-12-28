To say the 2024 NFL season hasn't gone as planned for Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers would be an understatement.

After making it to the Super Bowl during this very calendar year, the pride of the Bay Area has fought through injuries, illnesses, shootings, and players literally quitting on the team midgame on the way to a 6-9 season, much to the disappointment of a fanbase hungry for some renewed championship gold.

On paper, if the 49ers players were in their feelings, no one would really hold it against the team, but when adversity hits, really good organizations come together and grow stronger as a unit, instead of falling apart. Discussing the 49ers' issues and how the team has handled them in 2024, Purdy shouted out George Kittle for being a great teammate and friend during these trying times, noting that the Iowa product has been instrumental in keeping his head in the right place.

“Dude, he’s been great to me regardless of the circumstances of winning or losing He sees something in me that’s pretty good. And he’s just been nothing but great encouragement to me. He’s real to me about what I can do and where I can get better. He’s real, and that’s why I love him. And more than anything, he’s a guy that’s going to do anything for you when you step on the field. Off the field, he’s got your back,” Brock Purdy told reporters.

“And for our team, man, we’ve been in some tough situations this year and that dude has been one of the dudes that comes to work every single day. All the guys have, but George especially, every Sunday he shows up and he’s doing the dirty work, he’s blocking, he’s making tough plays, he’s catching the ball, breaking tackles. George has done it all. And so, we’re all extremely blessed to have George as a teammate and look up to him a lot. And to be able to, going through this kind of stuff is tough, but when you have guys like George, [FB Kyle Juszczyk] Juice, [LB] Fred [Warner], [DL Nick] Bosa, guys that care for this organization, this team, they’re brothers. They make it worth coming to work for. And so, very thankful for all of them.”

Do you know what? Good on Purdy for getting real on his relationship with Kittle, and on the veteran tight end for consistently finding ways to keep the Niners operating on the same page.

Widely considered one of, if not the heart and soul of the 49ers for his incredible attitude and abilities both on and off of the field, Kittle has been instrumental in the 49ers ability to rally in 2024, pushing for group accomplishments together instead of the sort of infighting that can ruin a dynasty during a particularly down season. If the 49ers are able to rally and come back stronger in 2025, it's safe to assume Purdy and Kittle will be leading the way, both in terms of targets and receptions and also in the locker room.