San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and the defensive line received major praise from legend Joe Staley after Jaguars win

After the San Francisco 49ers rebound win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the red and gold saw praise from former standout offensive tackle Joe Staley. Staley was one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL during his impressive 49ers career from 2007-2020, becoming part of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team.

Now, Staley is impressed with the current 49ers. He was particularly high on quarterback Brock Purdy after his three-touchdown game against the Jaguars.

“You can say all the stuff you want about the talent that he has around him and the system that he's playing in, and that it's easy for him, and all the stuff that people want to naysay him about,” Staley said of Brock Purdy on KNBR's ‘Papa and Lund' Show. “When you're getting pressure in your face, it's about preparation, knowing where to go with the ball, understanding where your reads are, identifying the defenses, and then when the ability comes and being able to take advantage of coverages and being able to throw the ball downfield, do you deliver and do you deliver it in stride?” via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone.

“That's one thing that I've been really impressed with his game this year … I think we're looking at a quarterback that's going to be here for a long, long time.”

Staley also likes the acquisition of former Washington Commander Chase Young, who is now teaming up with former college teammate Nick Bosa on the defensive line.

“He's a guy that's proven it when he's healthy on the field,” Staley said. “So I think pairing him with Nick, obviously their history at Ohio State, is going to be awesome. It's going to be a rising tide, raising all ships, and I think the pressure up the middle, pushing the pocket, collapsing the pocket around the quarterback, it's going to be kind of a race to see who gets there first,” via Bonilla.