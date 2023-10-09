After the San Francisco 49ers blew out the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, 42-10, analyst Skip Bayless compared Brock Purdy to none other than seven Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

The claim came from Bayless, a known Cowboys fan, on his Fox show “Undisputed” Monday morning where besides making the lucrative comparison, he also said that Purdy should win the Most Valuable Player award. Via ClutchPoints:

“[Brock Purdy] is an early Tom Brady… He's 12-0 in games that he's started,” Bayless said. “He's way better than Dak Prescott has ever thought about being.”

Is the Tom Brady comparison not that far off?

Whether people think the assessment is reactionary or not, Brock Purdy showed out on primetime throwing for 252 yards to go along with four touchdown passes, three to tight end George Kittle. Purdy has led the 49ers to a perfect 5-0 record so far this season, with some still questioning if the success is merely talent or the successful offensive system by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

For Bayless however, he's bought into the Iowa State alum as he sees future first-ballot hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady in him, who is regarded as the greatest of all time. It's definitely jarring to hear anybody being compared to Brady, but there's no doubt that early in his career, Purdy knows a lot about winning football games.

Under Purdy, the 49ers are 12-0 in the regular season and counting playoffs, he's only lost once which was in the NFC Championship game last season to the Philadelphia Eagles. He's been highly efficient so far in the season as he's thrown for nine touchdowns, no interceptions, and leads the whole league in total QBR with 83.7.

“He doesn't do anything wrong. You can say scheme, you can say Kyle [Shanahan], you can say talent, you can say Kittle, Deebo [Samuel], [Brandon] Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey,” Bayless said. “But you still have to play the position at the highest level. He is unflappable and unflustered.”

Brock Purdy will look to continue on his success in winning 13 straight regular season games as the 49ers travel to face the Cleveland Browns next Sunday on Oct. 15.