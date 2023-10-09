The San Francisco 49ers cruised to a 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Brock Purdy performed especially well in the game, leading San Francisco's offense throughout the lopsided affair. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacted to Purdy's performance, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“That [playoff game] was probably his worst game,” Shanahan said of Purdy. “Not to be confused with bad but just comparing to all the others. … And just watching him today, I'll see the film later tonight, but I didn't sense that at all. He was extremely poised when we got down there. He hit all the stuff right away and didn't turn it over most importantly.”

49ers: Brock Purdy's performance vs. Cowboys

The entire sports world was tuned into the 49ers-Cowboys game, hoping for a competitive contest. It certainly did not turn out that way, however.

Purdy ultimately went 17-24 through the air with 252 passing yards. His efficiency was impressive enough, but it was Purdy's touchdown output that told the real story. The 49ers QB finished the game with four touchdown passes, three of which went to tight end George Kittle.

With the victory, San Franciso moved to 5-0 on the season. The 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated teams remaining in the NFL. Philadelphia of course defeated San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game last year, but the 49ers are looking for revenge.

Based on their current trajectory, it's difficult to rank any team above the 49ers right now. San Francisco will look to keep rolling in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.