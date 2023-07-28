San Francisco 49ers fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. Quarterback Brock Purdy's elbow has been making significant progress in training camp.

Team physicians gave Purdy the green light to play in training camp this week. Although 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he will limit Purdy's practice time and touches in camp, the latter felt he's as ready as he's ever been, per NFL.com's Coral Smith.

“I feel like I'm good enough to play 11-on-11 football,” Purdy said on Thursday. “We talked about that when I got back here with Shanahan. Basically I told him, I'm like, I fell good enough and confident enough that if I got an 11-on-11 situation, I could make every throw. So that's the conversation we had and they gave me the green light to go out there and go.”

First look: Brock Purdy is back from his elbow injury. Here he is warming up with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold at camp. The 49ers QB room, which also features Brandon Allen, is fully operational pic.twitter.com/cexiT7CiMX — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 27, 2023

Brock Purdy will pick up where he left off in the 2022 NFL season

The 23-year-old Purdy enters his second NFL season in the fall. He lived up to the “next man up” battle cry when he aptly filled in for injured 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Brock Purdy threw for 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine games as a rookie. With Purdy as the 49ers' starting signal caller, the 49ers won seven of eight games and made the postseason for the third time in four years.

Purdy's remarkable showing didn't surprise Shanahan one bit. The latter already dubbed Purdy “a machine” during 49ers OTAs last year.

A prime example was the 49ers' Week 15 Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on December 15. Although Purdy could hardly throw during pre-game warmups because of a rib injury, he completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 21-13 win.

Unfortunately, Purdy injured his elbow in San Francisco's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Purdy's initial prognosis was missing the entire 2023 NFL season. His latest injury update proves he has made significant progress in the past six months.

If all goes well, Brock Purdy could lead the 49ers to their first Super Bowl title since the 1994 NFL season.