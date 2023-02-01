San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury during the NFC Championship, and it turns out it was a pretty significant one. Amid reports that Purdy has sustained a UCL injury, the 49ers’ seventh-round pick received a brutal update on the injury on Wednesday. After getting the opinion of Dr. Mark Adickes, it’s believed that Purdy will require Tommy John surgery on his elbow and be sidelined for a full calendar year, via Dov Kleiman.

Adickes made his opinion clear during a sitdown on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday morning.

While this isn’t a declaration that Purdy will be undergoing Tommy John surgery, it’s a worrying opinion from one of the top professionals in the sport. The opinion from Adickens comes on the heels of comments from Purdy himself in which he seemed optimistic he’d only miss about six months of action.

“I’ve heard multiple things, in one scenario I think it would be six months and ready to go…I think in that scenario after three months you can start throwing and getting into a throwing program, and get into a routine,” said Purdy when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Purdy admitted Tuesday that he didn’t know what the final decision would be just yet, and his early optimism for a six-month absence may have been slashed following his visit to Dr. Adickes.

Whether or not Brock Purdy undergoes Tommy John surgery remains to be seen, but the recent opinion he received from Dr. Adickes doesn’t bode well for a quick recovery for Mr. Irrelevant.