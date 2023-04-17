Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The San Francisco 49ers’ offseason workouts are soon to get underway in Santa Clara. The question on everyone’s mind is what to do with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Lance began last season as the starter but Purdy helped the team go on a huge winning streak down the stretch of the regular season and make the NFC Championship Game again.

The 49ers find themselves in another quarterback controversy leading up to the season. Despite the outside pressure, Purdy said that he and Lance keep in contact and have a good relationship with each other, according to Matt Barrows and David Lombardi of The Athletic.

“We’ve been shooting each other texts and keeping up and making sure we’re all good,” Purdy said of his relationship with Lance, via The Athletic. “He obviously has reached out a bunch since my surgery and (during) the recovery process, making sure things are good. I know he’s throwing and looking great down in Texas. So I’m really excited for him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“And we’re all excited to get back together in California and start learning the playbook together and helping each other out,” the 49ers quarterback continued. “We obviously want what’s best for each other. We’re in a lot of contact, texting each other all the time. It’s been great.”

With Jimmy Garoppolo now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a lucrative deal in free agency, the 49ers are turning to the two youngsters at the quarterback spot. Lance has the potential to be a great dual-threat option but hasn’t had much time to prove himself in the regular season. Purdy helped San Francisco keep winning but didn’t look like a high-level passer. Still, he was plenty good enough to help the team get to the conference title game before suffering an elbow injury in the game.

Whichever young QB the 49ers go with will benefit from the immense advantage of Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system and the incredible talent around them. The fact that they get along so well is surely music to San Francisco’s ears. Whichever guy they go with should help them continue their quest to win it all.