Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It has been over a month since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent surgery to repair his injured elbow, and by the looks of it, the youngster is progressing well in his recovery.

Purdy shared as much in a recent interview, though he noted that it has been quite the “process for sure.” The 49ers rising star emphasized that he’s getting better each day and hasn’t suffered any setback–though he’s definitely not wishing for one.

“It doesn’t matter what you hurt. If you have surgery on something, you’ve just got to let it have time to heal initially and then go from there. For me, it’s slowly getting better — a little bit every single day. Everything is going as planned. We’re on the same page just in terms of the Niners, [Dr. Keith] Meister and my physical therapist out here. Everyone’s on the same page, and everything’s going as planned. Very thankful for that. Just staying one day at a time from here,” Purdy said, via Pro Football Talk.

Brock Purdy sustained the injury during the NFC Championship game on January 29, though surgery wasn’t done until weeks later. Fortunately for the 49ers signal-caller, there wasn’t a need for reconstruction in his elbow, which means he could be ready in time for training camp and the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old QB didn’t give a specific timetable for his recovery, but it should be noted that he’s expected to throw within three months. Had there been a need for reconstruction in his elbow during surgery, he would have been out for the whole of next campaign.

“Obviously, you look at the recovery time of that one versus the reconstruction. But it’s all God’s plan, and I trust that everything happens for a reason. So for it to be the repair with the internal brace was great news, and now we’re just taking it one day at a time,” Purdy added.

For now, 49ers fans can only be patient when it comes to Purdy’s recovery and hope that he won’t suffer any setback.