Peyton Manning and Tom Brady join the Christian McCaffrey hype train

After posting a three touchdown game versus the Arizona Cardinals, Christian McCaffrey is back in the top five of the NFL MVP odds. The San Francisco 49ers running back put up his sixth 100-yard game as he recorded 18 carries for 115 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, McCaffrey now has 1,292 rushing yards, 1,801 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Thanks to his incredible season, McCaffrey is getting increasing endorsements for the MVP. Five-time MVP Peyton Manning is one of the former NFL legends to embrace McCaffrey's candidacy.

“I love how Eli is cutting the MVP of the league off to talk about what hole the runner should hit,” Peyton Manning said while McCaffrey appeared on ESPN's ManningCast broadcast during Monday Night Football. “If that’s not comical, I don’t know what is,” via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

Tom Brady echoed Manning's belief that McCaffrey should be the MVP, which he said while McCaffrey appeared on the Let's Go podcast with Brady and Jim Gray on SiriusXM Radio.

“He is a dynamic player now, and I think all of what he’s done this year is a lot what he’s done in the past. It’s a different team with some different opportunities and they’ve been really dynamic on offense,” Brady said. “So he is definitely in my mind the MVP favorite and according to his quarterback too, Brock Purdy, who says some amazing things about him.”

McCaffrey's case for MVP especially improved after Tyreek Hill didn't play and Dak Prescott faltered against the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, Christian McCaffrey continued the team-first tradition of saying he would put his teammates, including Brock Purdy and Trent Williams, ahead of himself in the MVP voting. “Yeah, if I had my vote, it’d be Brock as the MVP and Trent would be the second in line.”