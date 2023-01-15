San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy really stepped up on Saturday in the Wild Card round, so much so that even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was left in awe of his performance.

Carroll was particularly impressed with Purdy’s evasiveness, prompting the Seahawks tactician to compare the youngster to one of the best QB scramblers ever in Frank Tankerton.

“Brock Purdy did a really good job of staying alive. I don’t know why we couldn’t sack the guy. We chased him all over the place. He’s not noted for being the greatest scrambler but he looked like Fran Tarkenton out there today,” Carroll said, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Sure enough, Pete Carroll couldn’t have said it any better. Brock Purdy was sensational throughout Saturday’s game, and while he simply took advantage of the weapons he had, Mr. Irrelevant did provide some big-time throws to keep the 49ers ahead. He finished with three touchdowns to propel San Francisco to the 41-23 win.

His second touchdown of the game was noteworthy, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James even becoming a fan after that play. Purdy scrambled with the Seahawks increasing their defensive pressure, and it led to an impromptu pass to Elijah Mitchell for an epic touchdown.

Purdy has been the talk of the football world following his display against the Seahawks, and deservingly so. Of course it will only further increase the pressure on him now that the 49ers are moving on to the next round of the playoffs, but it will definitely be wrong to write him off. The 23-year-old certainly has a penchant for surprising everyone.