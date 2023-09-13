The San Francisco 49ers are heading to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in their second straight road game to open the season. The 49ers may be on the road, but Nick Bosa expects the stadium to feel like a home game.

49ers fans have been known to travel well, but proved this once again when tons of fans filled Pittsburgh's Acrisure stadium in their week 1 win over the Steelers. The effect of the Terrible Towel lessened when an estimated 16,000 49ers fans took seats at the Steelers' home field.

Many 49ers fans on hand Pittsburgh 🔥

With their next game in Los Angeles, California and much closer to the team, don't be surprised to see another flood of 49ers fans on the road.

Prior to the matchup, Nick Bosa gave high praise to Niners fans, saying, “I think we have the best traveling fan base in the NFL. Pittsburgh was pretty impressive. And I think we’ll take over L.A,” via The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch.

Despite the Rams and Chargers having one of the league's top ballparks in SoFi stadium, the two LA franchises notoriously struggle to put up a large home crowd since they don't have strong roots in the city.

Meanwhile, the 49ers and Bosa are not holding back on the fact that they view this as a home game. The team announced that they will be wearing their red home jerseys this weekend at SoFi stadium, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. This jersey choice will further continue a new tradition of treating SoFi as “Levi's South.”