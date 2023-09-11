San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy balled out in the team's 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Purdy completed 19-of-29 passes for two touchdowns and had his way over cornerback Patrick Peterson, who predicted he would intercept the 49ers.

Purdy is the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six career regular-season starts and throw two touchdowns in those games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Purdy is also the first quarterback in league history with a passer rating of 95 or higher in each of his first six regular-season starts.

After the game, 49ers wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk — the latter of which who caught both of Purdy's touchdown throws Sunday, including one in man coverage against Peterson — and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir praised Purdy on Instagram with a hilarious photo that read “Him” on the back of his jersey.

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Deommodore Lenoir have all shown love to QB Brock Purdy this morning 🫶 pic.twitter.com/VSOLA71rUC — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) September 11, 2023

Purdy tore his UCL in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles in February. There were concerns about interceptions he threw in fall camp, but he picked up right where he left off from the 2022 season on Sunday.

Purdy, who was the last pick in last year's NFL Draft and ascribed “Mr. Irrelevant,” has proven that to not be the case. He is 6-0 in the regular season as a starter and 8-1 overall.

To this point in his career, Purdy has thrown for 1,594 yards, 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions in the regular season. Formerly a pick many thought would not mean much, Purdy has ascended to “QB1” for the 49ers.