Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson believed he would intercept San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the teams' meeting Sunday afternoon. Instead, the 49ers thrashed the Steelers, 30-7, with Purdy and the offense dominating.

Purdy completed 19-of-29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He was not intercepted, something Peterson forecasted before the game.

Even though his team was blown out, Peterson doubled down on his interception take. Via Pro Football Talk:

“I had an opportunity to get two picks, I just didn't grab them in,” Peterson said. “But credit to those guys, those guys did a great job of sticking to their game plana nd really getting into their identity. We just weren't in a good enough position to make those plays.”

Peterson finished with two passes defended in the Steelers' loss.

Purdy is the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six career regular-season starts and throw at least two touchdowns in each of those games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is also the first quarterback in the NFL with a passer rating of 95 or higher in each of his first six regular-season starts.

San Francisco looked like it had the best offense in the league on Sunday. Even though Peterson felt there were “tells” in the 49ers' scheming, he could not pick up on any of them.

San Francisco has another road game next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. It then has three straight home games against the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.