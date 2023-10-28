The San Francisco 49ers have their man for Sunday. Quarterback Brock Purdy officially cleared concussion protocol as expected and will start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although things were trending this way after Friday's practice, it is still surprising to see Purdy exit protocol in quick fashion. Though, when it comes to Mr. Irrelevant, it is best not to make any firm predictions. After consecutive losses in which he made costly mistakes, Purdy is hoping to bounce back versus a Bengals team who has a lot to prove in their own right.

The 49ers' offense is still not at full strength, with wide receiver Deebo Samuel sidelined for the second consecutive game. Purdy has supremely talented options all around him, though, and should have a decent chance at moving the ball down the field, just as long as he stays out of turnover trouble.

Cincinnati is yet to play its best brand of football, but the defense has a way of surprising opponents on occasion. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will try to exploit the young San Fran quarterback after his recent struggles.

Brock Purdy is undoubtedly fired up for this NFC-AFC clash, however, and knows how much is at stake on Sunday. A loss could allow the Seattle Seahawks to assume control of the division and inevitably ignite conversations about the Niners' long-term QB situation. But one cannot discount Purdy's poise and leadership abilities.

His numbers aren't too shabby, either. The second-year quarterback has completed nearly 68 percent of his pass attempts for 1,668 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with only three interceptions. A medically-cleared Purdy is ready to pen another impressive chapter in the improbable story of his fantastical NFL journey.