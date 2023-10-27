It didn't take long for Mr. Irrelevant to become VERY relevant in San Francisco. Brock Purdy's underdog story and surprising success with the San Francisco 49ers is well-documented at this point, but we're in the phase of the story right now where our main character, Purdy, has some major obstacles to overcome. First, the 49ers have dropped two games in a row. Until two weeks ago, Brock Purdy had not yet lost a regular season game in nearly a full season's worth of starts. Second, Purdy suffered a head injury in the 49ers loss on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, leaving his availability for this week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in question.

The 49ers got good news today when Brock Purdy practiced for the second consecutive day, according to a tweet from Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“Brock Purdy is practicing for the second straight day and, barring a setback, is on pace to be cleared from the concussion program tomorrow. Kyle Shanahan will supply the full injury report/Purdy situation in about an hour.”

It remains to be seen what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will have to say about Brock Purdy's status for Sunday's game, but the fact that he's been able to practice two days in a row is a terrific sign not only for the Niners, but for the young QB himself.

The San Francisco 49ers have been bit hard by the injury bug in recent weeks, and that's been the Niners bugaboo each of the past few seasons. It seems like when healthy, you can count on an appearance in the NFC Championship Game at minimum. But when the wheels come off, they really seem to come off.