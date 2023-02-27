Brock Purdy is expected to miss an extended period of time after suffering an elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy is hoping to beat out Trey Lance and maintain his stranglehold of the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback role. However, Purdy might be facing an uphill battle to return to the 49ers.

Reports surrounding Purdy’s surgery had him on pace to be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season. However, Purdy’s elbow injury isn’t like the rest and could retire some extra time away, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The Brock Purdy situation is interesting,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They say he’ll be ready for the season but it’s going to be close.

Purdy already had to push back his surgery to March due to elbow inflammation. His original six month timeline has now been thrown into question. Rapoport noted that Purdy and the 49ers are still hoping the QB will be ready for Week 1. However, if the elbow surgery takes longer than expected, they’d be forced to roll with either Trey Lance or a veteran free agent quarterback.

While Lance still has upside in spades, Brock Purdy was special during his rookie season. He led the 49ers to the NFC Championship after finishing the regular season on a perfect 5-0 run. Purdy threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

After the success he had last year, the 49ers would love to have Purdy under center again. However, the quarterback’s elbow injury will take precedent. Once he finally undergoes surgery, Purdy’s outlook will become much more clear.