In his rookie season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took the NFL by storm.

After being selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, expectations were not high for the former Iowa State quarterback. Between almost being released in the preseason, to being behind both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo on the depth chart, Purdy was not meant to see the field. But when injuries struck and his number was called, he made an impact.

Brock Purdy started five games for the 49ers during the regular season. With him leading the charge, they won every contest. He also managed to lead them to a spot in the NFC Championship.

Unfortunately for Purdy, he suffered a torn UCL in the game and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. But he isn’t letting that take away from the reason that he put together.

On Wednesday, Brock Purdy took to Instagram to reflect on the season that he put together.

In the post, he wrote, “Can’t put a price tag on moments like these. God is so faithful. To my Niners Family and Friends: Thank you for the love and support this year🙏🏼 #BangBang”

Purdy stuffed the stat sheet during his rookie season. He finished the regular season throwing for 1,374 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, he added one rushing touchdown.

In the playoffs, Brock Purdy did not slow down. In total, he threw for 569 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

The 49ers expect Brock Purdy to return to the mix within six months. He could be in line to battle for the starting quarterback role upon his return.