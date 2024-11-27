The 5-6 San Francisco 49ers are preparing to go head-to-head with a 9-2 Buffalo Bills team on Sunday night. San Francisco is hoping to have a number of stars return from injury for the game, but there is still plenty of uncertainty at the moment. Brock Purdy was limited at practice on Wednesday, while both Trent Williams and Nick Bosa did not practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers were decimated by injuries heading into last Sunday's game, and they lost 38-10 against the Green Bay Packers as a result. San Francisco is hoping to have a healthier roster for their upcoming clash with the Bills.

Will Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa play in 49ers-Bills game?

Purdy, one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, missed the Packers game. The QB is battling a shoulder injury at the moment. His limited practice status on Wednesday suggests he could return by Sunday, but the next two days of practice will obviously be crucial.

Bosa and Williams, meanwhile, did not practice on Wednesday. They will need to return to practice soon in order to be ready for Sunday's game.

San Francisco has featured one of the best defenses in the NFL over the past few years, but it has been questionable at times in 2024 due to all of the injuries. Bosa is a leader for the defenses and the 49ers need him on the field.

Williams is a leader for the offensive line. The 49ers are a better team when he is playing.

San Francisco will attempt to upset Buffalo in what will prove to be a crucial affair. The Bills have impressed throughout the '24 campaign, though, so earning a victory will certainly be difficult.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa's injury statuses.