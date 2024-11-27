The San Francisco 49ers had to play without Brock Purdy in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers because of a shoulder injury. The 49ers had some hope that he would have been available to play, but there was something that surprised them ahead of the game, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The 49ers are hopeful quarterback Brock Purdy's shoulder issue won't keep him out long-term, but they didn't know that with any certainty when they were in Green Bay on Sunday,” Fowler said. “Purdy was described by multiple sources as either ‘day to day' or ‘week to week.' The 49ers were surprised that the shoulder bothered him enough Thursday to where he couldn't finish practice.

“They sent him for MRIs, but the results were encouraging. He threw some Monday and took Tuesday off, and their plan is to assess how he feels Wednesday and plan from there. It's truly unknown whether Purdy will be available Sunday night in Buffalo.”

Brandon Allen played in place of Purdy against the Packers and couldn't get the offense rolling as much as the team probably would like. Getting Purdy back against the Buffalo Bills would be huge, especially as they try to make a playoff run down this stretch of the season.

Will Brocky Purdy return for 49ers in Week 13?

Ahead of their game against the Bills, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that Brock Purdy was able to do some light throwing and he'll continue to test out his shoulder during the week. If Purdy can't go, Brandon Allen will most likely start again, and Shanahan gave his opinion on his play against the Packers.

“Brandon, I thought he did some good things,” Shanahan said. “I thought he made some big throws. Just the plays I can think of, he had a rough one in the beginning that he threw to them. Two plays, he just slipped on that field. That hurt us. But I thought Brandon made some big throws and stuff and gave us a chance.”

The 49ers have been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, and it will be important for them to get healthy for these last six games so they can make a playoff push. The NFC West is still up for grabs, so whatever team gets hot at this point of the season has a good chance of winning the division, while the other teams are on the outside looking in. For Purdy, these next few days will determine a lot about if he'll be available to play.