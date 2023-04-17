Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as a hero for the team this past season. However, he suffered an injury during the playoffs and his status for 2023 is now up in the air. Purdy recently admitted that he’s “not really sure” if he will play during the upcoming season, per Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein.

San Francisco is in an odd position. On one hand, they have two capable quarterbacks on the roster in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Despite both players’ injury concerns, it isn’t difficult to envision either player being regarded as the quarterback of the future. With that being said, the 49ers have been linked to various QBs in free agency and on the trade market.

In other words, their quarterback situation is uncertain.

Brock Purdy believes in Trey Lance though. Purdy recently stated that he’s “excited” for Lance.

“He obviously has reached out a bunch since my surgery and (during) the recovery process, making sure things are good. I know he’s throwing and looking great down in Texas. So I’m really excited for him,” Purdy said, via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and David Lombardi. “And we’re all excited to get back together in California and start learning the playbook together and helping each other out. We obviously want what’s best for each other. We’re in a lot of contact, texting each other all the time. It’s been great.”

The future is currently cloudy for Brock Purdy, but he seems to be maintaining a respectable team-first mindset ahead of the 2023 campaign.