Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Trey Lance and Brock Purdy both on the roster, the San Francisco 49ers have an interesting quarterback conundrum to sift through. With Purdy coming back from injury, the 49ers don’t seem too keen to trade Lance away.

While an official decision on Lance’s future hasn’t been made, all signs point to him remaining in San Francisco for at least the 2023 season, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Not only do the 49ers need the quarterback depth, but with Lance’s stock low, he might not fetch a high enough price in the trade market.

Purdy recently underwent elbow surgery. While his timeline is unclear, the 49ers are hoping to have him back before Week 1. Still, San Francisco needs a quarterback throughout their offseason program. While they signed Sam Darnold, it’s unrealistic he’ll actually earn the starting role. Lance still has a chance, and keeping him around not only fills a need but gives the 49ers more time to evaluate.

Lance has just eight games of NFL experience. While he was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, injuries have held Lance back from truly showing off his talent. For all his potential, opposing teams may be hesitant to give up major draft capital for a quarterback who has thus far failed to return on investment.

Still, even if Brock Purdy wins the starting job, Trey Lance is a valuable resource. San Francisco was clearly high on him when they drafted him. Injuries might’ve derailed him thus far, but he’s still just 22-years-old. The 49ers have a big decision to make when it comes to their starting quarterback. It appears that Lance will be a part of the conversation.