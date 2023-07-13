After a disappointing start to his NFL career with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers, former number three overall draft pick Sam Darnold chose to join the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason. With training camp around the corner, Darnold revealed more reasons why the move to join San Francisco made sense during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

“Guys are open. I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play. It just seems like there's a ton of answers (to why he chose the 49ers). Great run game. I mean, whenever you can have a great run game as a quarterback, that's always a comforting feeling.”

Not only does Darnold love the fact that “guys are open on dang near every play” in the 40ers offense, but he also looks at the San Francisco run game, which has ranked inside the top-10 in rushing yards per game in each of the last two seasons, as “comforting.”

But perhaps most of all, Darnold loves the fact that the 49ers are loaded with Pro Bowl talent- and head coach Kyle Shanahan gets the most out of said talent.

Darnold said that knowing Shanahan is capable of “putting everyone in the best position possible” is a great feeling as a quarterback.

The 49ers signal-caller certainly has dealt with his fair share of dysfunctional coaching staffs in the NFL, as he has been with multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators since entering the league.

But there's a reason why Shanahan's offenses are viewed as some of the best and most quarterback-friendly in the NFL.

For someone who has been through what Darnold has, coming to San Francisco was a no-brainer.