The San Francisco 49ers had their get-right game against the Chicago Bears, and that's exactly what they did, winning 38-13. Both sides of the ball put on a dominant performance, but it was Brock Purdy and the offense that needed a game like this after the past few games.

Purdy finished the game with 325 passing yards and two touchdowns, with a season-best 145.4 passer rating. There was a short scare from Purdy during the game, where he had to leave after being pulled down by the neck by one of the Bears' defenders. One play later, he came back in, and the fans began chanting his name.

After the game, Purdy spoke about the hit and the fans cheering for him afterward.

“It was just a weird hit,” Purdy said via The Athletic's Matt Barrows. “My body was in an awkward position. I’ve never been in a situation like that, so I was sort of in shock. I felt some stuff within my body, I let myself cool down. That’s why I went out for a play, and I was making sure I was being good about it. My body was good.

“Hearing them sort of have my back — that was pretty cool, man.”

The 49ers needed a game like this, especially if they want to stay in the playoff race. These next few games will prove to be big for them.

49ers dominate Bears in Week 14

The 49ers knew before coming into their matchup against the Bears that they needed to play better, and that was the message they shared with each other.

“I think the message was we need to play with more of a sense of urgency and play desperate,” George Kittle said. “Because we haven’t really sensed that.

“It literally felt like every single play people were scratching and clawing and fighting for everything. I’m not going to call anyone out — it’s just felt like we haven’t fought hard enough. And that was the message: Put it all out there.”

The 49ers have been quite unlucky this season, and it has to start with injuries. With Christian McCaffrey missing most of the season, and then other players on offense being in and out of the lineup, it's been hard for them to truly establish themselves. Despite the injuries, the 49ers are 6-7 and are still looking to get into the playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks have a sizeable lead in the NFC West, so the 49ers' best chance would be a wild card spot.

If they can play like they did against the Bears for the rest of the season, they'll have a good chance to get themselves in the postseason once again.