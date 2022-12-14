By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers officially listed Brock Purdy as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter. Niners fans may be tempted to roll their eyes at this update. However, there was a possibility of Purdy, who’s dealing with oblique and rib injuries, being listed as doubtful. But this questionable tag for Thursday is a hopeful update for San Francisco.

Kyle Shanahan recently dropped a murky update on Brock Purdy amid his injury concerns.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Eric Branch wrote on Twitter.

With Jimmy Garoppolo expected to miss the reminder of the year, the Niners are prepared to turn the team over to Brock Purdy. However, his uncertain injury status is something to keep tabs on.

Purdy played well prior to suffering his injuries on Sunday against the Buccaneers. The QB went 16-21 through the air with 185 yards and a pair of passing TDs. The 49ers have enough weapons, such as players like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, for Brock Purdy to find success. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s defense is more than capable of holding up their end of the bargain.

But they will run into trouble if Purdy is forced to miss an extended period of time. For now, the 49ers are hopeful that Brock Purdy will turn a corner and be ready for Thursday Night Football against the Seahawks.

We will continue to provide updates on his status ahead of the game.