By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy received an injury update ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per Eric Branch.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Branch wrote on Twitter.

Branch also shared that Brock Purdy said he “feels good.” With that being said, Purdy has not attempted to throw with the oblique injury since Sunday.

The 49ers are hoping for the best on Purdy. If he’s unable to play, they will be forced to turn to yet another quarterback amid Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance’s injuries. For now, the oblique injury update doesn’t provide much hope for Niners’ fans.

Brock Purdy was overjoyed to simply win his start this past week for the Niners despite the injury. But San Francisco needs him to continue performing well as long as he’s healthy.

An initial report on Jimmy Garoppolo stated that he could return for the playoffs. However, the latest report on Jimmy G states that his recovery time will last around 3 months.

If Brock Purdy is unable to go on Thursday, Josh Johnson will likely be the next man up. If Purdy is forced to miss an extended period of time, San Francisco could dive into free agency and see who is available.

But Niners fans have their fingers crossed as Purdy attempts to overcome his injury.

We will provide updates on Purdy’s status ahead of Thursday Night Football.