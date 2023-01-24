Less than a week before the San Francisco 49ers fly to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship game, team defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday at his home in San Jose, CA.

The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, police said, according to The Mercury News. Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and released after posting bail.

The team released a brief statement regarding the matter on Tuesday morning: “We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”

Per The Mercury News: “Officers were called to Omenihu’s home in the 300 block of Santana Row at 4:39 p.m. for a report of domestic violence. A woman told arriving officers that Omenihu is her boyfriend and that he ‘pushed her to the ground during an argument.’ A police news release stated that the woman complained of arm pain but that officers did not observe any visible physical injuries, and that she declined medical attention.”

Omenihu was still at the location when police arrived, and gave a statement before being arrested. He was served with an emergency protective order and required to stay away from the woman while it is in effect. Authorities told The Mercury News the results of the ongoing investigation would be presented to the Santa Clara County District Attorney for evaluation of possible charges.

The Houston, TX native is a fifth-round pick by his hometown Houston Texans in 2019; he is making $2.5 million this season. The defensive end has been an important piece for the team, and will be a free agent following the postseason for the first time in his career.

The 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon with a berth in Super Bowl LVII on the line.