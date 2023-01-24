The eight-man Super Bowl LVII officiating crew was announced on Tuesday morning, with Carl Cheffers serving as the referee for the game, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Cheffers previously served as the referee in Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017; it will be his third time leading the crew, and the first time he won’t officiate a Tom Brady-led team in the title game.

The rest of the crew is comprised of Roy Ellison as Umpire, Jerod Phillips as Down Judge, Jeff Bergman as Line Judge, John Jenkins as Field Judge, Eugene Hall as Side Judge, Dino Paganelli as Back Judge and Mark Butterworth as Replay Official.

Super Bowl LVII officiating crew announced: Carl Cheffers referee pic.twitter.com/clCMuuH7PA — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 24, 2023

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, the fourth Super Bowl hosted by the Phoenix metropolitan area. SB XLIX was played at the stadium in 2015 when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for a berth in the title match. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow mark the last two championship appearances for the AFC.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will look to return to the bowl game for the first time since losing to Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2020 when they head to Lincoln Financial Field to play the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

All four teams have reached the Super Bowl in the past five seasons; the Eagles won in 2018, while the Chiefs captured the title in 2020 before losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next season.

The 49ers and Bengals lost in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI last season, but failed to qualify for the postseason after an abysmal 5-12 campaign.

American country singer Chris Stapleton was announced as the singer for the national anthem, while Rihanna will headline the halftime show.