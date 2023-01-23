The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants in convincing fashion and are on their way to the NFC Championship Game. QB Jalen Hurts, who’s been excellent for the Eagles this season, delivered an epic NSFW speech following Philadelphia’s victory, per the Philadelphia Eagles Twitter account.

“We prepared out best, and we played our best when our best was needed,” Hurts said. “Lay everything on the f–king line right now, lay everything on the line! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity we got right in front of us in our hands. So what the f–k you going to do? What are you going to do?”

Jalen Hurts is well-respected by his teammates. He’s displayed impressive leadership ability throughout the season. Philadelphia will have an opportunity to reach the Super Bowl with Hurts leading the charge.

However, their path to the big game will be difficult, as the San Francisco 49ers stand in their way. The 49ers feature a top-tier defense and have no shortage of offensive weapons. They also haven’t lost a game since October. The Eagles’ home field advantage will prove to be crucial in this upcoming affair. But San Francisco is going to give them all they can handle.

Regardless, the Eagles will remain confident with Jalen Hurts under center. Their offense will need to find a way to breakthrough against the Niners’ elite defensive unit. Jalen Hurts’ speech will have the Eagles ready to give everything they have in the NFC Championship Game.