49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to show why he's the team's MVP in 2023.

Acquiring Christian McCaffrey in a trade back in October 2022 has already reaped the San Francisco 49ers plenty of benefits, but words continue to understate just how impactful the star running back has been to the team's offense. And on Christmas Day, during a tough matchup against the 11-3 Baltimore Ravens, McCaffrey continues to shoulder a huge offensive load for his team.

Amid a nightmare outing from quarterback Brock Purdy, it's McCaffrey that received the burden of having to carry the team's scoring attack. And to his credit, he continues to deliver. Through the third period, the 49ers star running back has tallied 84 rushing yards (one touchdown) and 17 receiving yards, and in doing so, he continued to cement himself as one of the best players in franchise history.

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Christian McCaffrey has already tallied his 12th game this season with over 100 scrimmage yards (combined rushing and receiving output). As a result, McCaffrey now has the most games in a single season in 49ers history with 100+ scrimmage yards, surpassing the record of 11 which was held by Roger Craig, who accomplished the feat twice (1985 and 1988).

It's McCaffrey's steady hands on the offensive end that is proving to be the fulcrum upon which the 49ers offense operates. He is the balancing force, someone the 49ers can rely on to get them plenty of yards on a game to game basis even if the passing game doesn't exactly work according to plan.

Nonetheless, despite Christian McCaffrey's continued excellence, the 49ers currently find themselves down big against the Ravens on Christmas Day, with Brock Purdy perhaps putting up the worst game of his stint as the team's QB1.