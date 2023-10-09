At the rate Christian McCaffrey is going, he could find himself earning a gold jacket and bust in Canton, OH someday. McCaffrey entered Emmitt Smith territory by scoring a touchdown in 14 straight games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Christian McCaffrey's 14th straight game with a TD (including playoffs) ties Emmitt Smith for the 4th-longest streak in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/EteLhqIOBv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2023

Christian McCaffrey achieved the gaudy milestone with his one-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on SNF. McCaffrey's one-yard score gave the 49ers a 21-7 lead they never relinquished. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle in their 42-10 rout of the Cowboys. Purdy had 252 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His scintillating performance prompted Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton to proclaim him his early-season NFL MVP.

On the other hand, it was a rough outing for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown. Prescott threw three straight interceptions in the second half. The 49ers remained unbeaten with a 5-0 win-loss record while the Cowboys fell to 3-2 on the season.

Chrisitan McCaffrey has been sensational for the 49ers

Christian McCaffrey broke another Hall of Famer's record last week. He broke 49ers legend Jerry Rice's franchise record of scoring a touchdown in 13 straight games. While Rice gave McCaffrey credit for the achievement, the former pointed out he pulled it off by averaging just five touches per game. Jerry Rice felt if he had as many touches as a running back, he would've increased his yardage considerably.

Christian McCaffrey has been spectacular since the 49ers acquired him in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers last season. McCaffrey returned to his Northern California stomping grounds (he played college football at Stanford) and has been instrumental in the 49ers' quest for their sixth Super Bowl title. He has racked up 1,256 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games for San Francisco so far.