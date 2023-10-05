It's been almost 20 years since San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice retired from the NFL, but he's just as competitive as ever. On Sunday, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey broke Rice's franchise record when he recorded a touchdown in his 13th consecutive game. This touchdown was just one of four during a four-touchdown day for McCaffrey.

Despite CMC's amazing start to the season, Rice made it clear that his feat back in the day is more impressive since he got way less touches than McCaffrey does.

Rice explained, “They're like, ‘Oh my god, he broke Jerry Rice's record.' And I'm behind that 100% I get it, give him credit for that. But I might only get five touches in a game. I do not get 27 touches or more. And if I had gotten that, I probably would have doubled my yardage and stuff,” via “The Morning Roast” on 95.7 The Game.

Jerry Rice does have a point since running backs typically get more touches than receivers, especially backs like McCaffrey who factor in both the run and pass game. Through four games, CMC already has 98 touches. Rice may not be lacking touches as the NFL all-time reception leader with 1,549 career catches, but in only his seventh season, McCaffrey has surpassed that number with 1,565 career touches.

Still, Rice acknowledged Christian McCaffrey has been an absolute playmaker for the 49ers. He said, “CMC is getting it done, man … whenever he touches the football, he's electrifying. He's amazing. He knows how to get into the end zone,” via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone.