The San Francisco 49ers have dropped two consecutive games and could be playing their next game without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, but the recent stumbles have not slowed down running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey, who was acquired by the 49ers via trade just over one year ago, is on the brink of making history on Sunday.

For sixteen consecutive games (including the three Playoff games the 49ers played last season), Christian McCaffrey has found the end zone, a streak that is just one game shy of the NFL record… a record that pre-dates the merger of the NFL and AFL. Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts is a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time team, and for good reason. Not only was Lenny Moore a five-time 1st Team All-Pro and the 1964 NFL MVP, but he's also the holder of the long-standing record that McCaffrey is on the verge of equaling (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

With the streak approaching a full season's worth of games now, it's worth noting beyond the anecdote regarding the touchdowns, just how absolutely bonkers McCaffrey's numbers have been. In these last sixteen games, McCaffrey has rushed for 1,341 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also adding 65 receptions, 551 receiving yards, and 7 receiving touchdowns. And most impressive? For a back who has been deemed injury prone, McCaffrey hasn't missed a single game since being acquired by the 49ers. As the saying goes, your best ability is your availability.

The 49ers take on a Cincinnati Bengals team that is fresh after a bye week. McCaffrey has played the Bengals only once in his career, rushing for 184 yards (the most of his career) in 2018. It should be noted, however, that McCaffrey did NOT score a touchdown in that game.