San Francisco 49ers fans might have some mixed feelings about the latest injury update on quarterback Brock Purdy. His presence for a huge Sunday showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals is coveted, of course, but concussion concerns complicate matters.

“Kyle Shanahan said Brock Purdy was full go in practice today, is on track to pass the concussion protocol tomorrow,” Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported on Friday. “He'll start Sunday if he passes as expected.”

Since the NFL has cracked down on concussion safety, no quarterback has cleared protocol in the same week he's entered it. When recalling his career to this point, Sam Darnold does not exude a great amount of confidence, but he would be a fine fill-in for this Week 8 matchup. Keeping Purdy out through the Week 9 bye certainly has its merits.

The flip side of this argument is that the 49ers (5-2) cannot risk losing their narrow lead above the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) in the NFC West. If the 23-year-old is given the green light by the medical staff, Shanahan is incentivized to move forward as planned.

A previously straightforward decision-making process can no longer be breezed through like in the past, though. Tua Tagovailoa's concussion problems last year requires that extra caution and thought be taken, beyond even that of protocol.

If Brock Purdy does get the start in Levi's Stadium this Sunday, there will be pressure on him to bounce back from a couple of rough weeks (has lost two consecutive games after winning the first 10 regular season starts of his career). There will be drama, electricity and some skepticism in the air for this one.