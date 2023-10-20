Since being traded to the San Francisco 49ers a year ago today, Christian McCaffrey has since played in 17 regular season games in San Francisco, equivalent to one full season. To nobody's surprise, McCaffrey's production has been off the charts: 269 carries, 1,299 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 75 receptions, 641 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns, plus 1 passing touchdown. When McCaffrey is healthy and manages to suit up, it's tough to make an argument against him as the best all-around running back in the NFL. But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had nothing to say about McCaffrey's numbers. Kyle Shanahan = not a fantasy football guy.

No, Shanahan looks well beyond the numbers when evaluating McCaffrey's impact on the 49ers.

Today is the one-year anniversary of San Francisco sending 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for Christian McCaffey. What has McCaffrey meant to the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan? “Just a ton” Shanahan told reporters. “I… pic.twitter.com/6NAguiPN7O — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2023

The section of Kyle Shanahan's glowing praise of Christian McCaffrey to reporters that really stands out is what he said near the end of the quote.

“He is one of the most talented guys in the league and was in college coming out and every single play it's like the biggest thing in the world, whether he is getting the ball or not. It's a really great example of how to be as a football player.”

If one thing is certain, it's that Christian McCaffrey is a darn good football player. He's one of the most unique offensive weapons in the NFL, and with how he's been used in Kyle Shanahan's offense, he's playing arguably the best football of his career. And it's worth noting, since the trade, the 49ers are 15-2 in the regular season. The Carolina Panthers are 6-11.

Christian McCaffrey is currently dealing with an oblique injury, but it looks like there is a chance he'll be able to play on Monday night when the 49ers visit Minnesota Vikings.