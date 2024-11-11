The San Francisco 49ers have had an up-and-down start to the 2024 NFL season, but when you're as decimated by injuries as the defending NFC champions have been, that's to be expected. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason and countless offensive contributors have been sidelined at various times throughout the season, but no injury was as costly as the one that cost reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey the first eight games of the season.

Finally, after two months of waiting, the 49ers got their biggest offensive star back on the field on Sunday afternoon, and the bell-cow back wasn't limited in his return to action. McCaffrey was on the field for 54 of San Francisco's 61 offensive snaps, and he had 19 touches for 107 yard of total offense. So much for easing him back into the offense.

After the game, McCaffrey expressed excitement to have made his return to the field, and he was even pleasantly surprised with how his body held up throughout the game.

“I'm just happy I'm here. That was a long journey and a lot of long days, so it feels good to win and it feels good to just play in a football game again,” McCaffrey said after 23-20 win, per Fred Goodall of the Associated Press. “That's the third time I've had pads on in eight weeks, so just getting back into the groove. … That was really good for me to do… I feel pretty good. I thought I was going to be a lot more sore, but we'll see how I feel [Monday].”

It's Monday now, and there's not yet any word on how McCaffrey is feeling. But in the Bay Area, there's renewed reason for a feeling of optimism after the three-time All-Pro returned to the field.

Brock Purdy, 49ers relieved to have Christian McCaffrey back on the field

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated what McCaffrey himself said after the game… the dynamic back was feeling great after the win.

“He came out great, which was huge,” Shanahan said, according to Kyle Madson of USA Today. “Going to be pumped to have him back next week.”

Nobody was more relieved to see Run CMC back in uniform than Brock Purdy. Purdy, who much like the entire 49ers offense has had his ups and downs this season, played one of his best and cleanest games of the year, completing 69 percent of his passes for a season-high 353 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I think he was awesome,” Brock Purdy said of McCaffrey's return, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We had multiple plays with him out of the backfield that were some big plays throwing the ball. Defenses have to scheme that up, they have to acknowledge him, which can open up some other guys. More than anything just seeing how gritty and tough he is, we get behind him. He inspires us and keeps us going and lights that fire in the huddle. It's huge having him in there.”

McCaffrey will have his first opportunity to play in front of home fans next Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks come to San Francisco for a pivotal NFC West matchup.