The San Francisco 49ers got along just fine without superstar running back Christian McCaffrey in Monday's season opener versus the New York Jets, and they may need to figure out how to do it again in Week 2.

McCaffrey is likely to miss Sunday's road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to Achilles tendinitis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, via Bleacher Report Gridiron. Schefter's earlier report indicated that a second absence is a real possibility, and now the odds of the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year being inactive appear to only be increasing.

Backup RB Jordan Mason torched the Jets for 147 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers' 32-19 victory. Carrying a large workload for a second consecutive game could potentially be tricky for him to navigate, though, considering he had only 40 carries in all of last season.

If McCaffrey is indeed slated to be ruled out again, it makes Mason's postgame comments even more intriguing. The Monday Night Football hero revealed to the media that he was told on Friday that he would be starting against the Jets, contradicting head coach Kyle Shanahan's comments.

McCaffrey was surprisingly listed inactive approximately 90 minutes before opening kickoff, which suggests that San Fran may not have been entirely honest about his status.

Were the 49ers being misleading about Christian McCaffrey?

The two-time First-Team All-Pro had been nursing an Achilles injury for most of training camp and was listed questionable all week, so his downgraded status is not exactly mind-blowing, particular given his medical history. However, the influence it had on betting, which is an aspect of the sport that the NFL openly embraces, could theoretically result in the Niners being investigated for their use of the injury report.

San Francisco may not have wished to let it slip that its best offensive player was not going to suit up, as it could have steered New York in another direction in terms of its preparation. But gamesmanship does not mesh too well with a heightened emphasis on gambling.

Shanahan said Christian McCaffrey would play in Week 1 if the team was in the postseason. A loaded roster affords the team the luxury of easing its top players back into action. Mason himself expressed frustration after making his remarks about McCaffrey's status, indicating that he might have been reprimanded for divulging information.

Fortunately for the 49ers, the NFL does not seem to be probing the matter at this time. That means Kyle Shanahan and the squad can devote all their focus and energy into preparing for the Vikings. After what transpired in Levi's Stadium in the opener, they will be expected to beat Minnesota with or without McCaffrey.