Fans went nuts as the 49ers are gobbling up the Geno Smith-led Seahawks during Thanksgiving because of Christian McCaffrey,

San Francisco 49ers fans knew that Christian McCaffrey was special this year. But, he did not have to gobble up the Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith as his Thanksgiving dinner. He is having free reign on the field all the way to the end zone and no one has figured out how to stop him. This had a lot of people online making crazy proclamations amid the astounding feat he achieved.

Christian McCaffrey gives the Niners their second touchdown of the game 😤 49ers lead the Seahawks 14-3 in the 2nd quarter ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Wz3L5Re039 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2023

“Christian McCaffrey has X-ray vision man. He is the only running back in football who would’ve scored on that play. His vision + ability to get skinny + power at the point of contact = 1 of 1,” was a popular sentiment about the 49ers running back that was shared throughout the internet.

He is destroying the Seahawks' secondary and digging them a grave they cannot climb. On 15 carries, he notched 87 rushing yards with an average gain of 5.8 per play. This got him two easy trips to the endzone, courtesy of the legendary 49ers running back.

Some sentiments also echoed a glaring prediction amid the 49ers' first-half demolition. “McCaffrey might also be MVP,” was a post that got a lot of engagements that backed up McCaffrey.

That might just be proven true if he keeps up his pace in this Thanksgiving game. Geno Smith is finding it hard to respond to the 49ers' rushing game because of McCaffrey. But, there is still a lot of time left on the clock and anything could happen.

Will the 49ers weapon have this game decided before the four quarters are even over?