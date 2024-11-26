For a San Francisco 49ers team that's faced plenty of hardship this season, Colin Cowherd has a take that sums this team up perfectly following their 38-10 loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. While Cowherd can tend to reach for the stars on some of his takes, his most recent take on the 49ers hits the nail on the head pretty well.

What are [the San Francisco 49ers]? My take is: A little old, they've peaked, and I'm not sure everybody in the building quite gets it,” Cowherd said on The Herd following the 49ers' loss to the Packers on Sunday.

And while some might not agree with him, Cowherd expanded on the take, noting a possible Super Bowl hangover as the reason why this season has been such a bummer for the Bay Area.

“There's a lot of stuff about San Francisco that you're asking yourself, ‘Is everybody on the same page?' The team feels old, they feel tired, they feel beat up,” Cowherd said. “Maybe if these two Super Bowl trips garnered a trophy, it would feel different.”

And that's very possible. Not only does winning cure a lot of feelings but losing seems to do the opposite.

It's been seen time and time again in the NFL. When a team loses— especially in the Super Bowl— their next season can be a bit of a drag. Not only are the 49ers coming off a Super Bowl loss last year, but they're coming off two Super Bowl losses since 2019. Along with their two Super Bowl losses, the 49ers have back-to-back losses in the conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

So, while the 49ers have been a strong team recently, coming up short time after time could start wearing on San Francisco's aging roster.

Colin Cowherd questions how 49ers can manage expensive, aging roster

Trent Williams is 36, Javon Hargrave and George Kittle are 31, and their roster has multiple players in the 26-28 range. And while 26-36 isn't old for most people's standards, the NFL has different norms.

Cowherd noted that in his long-winded message to the 49ers.

“It's about rebuilding for the [San Francisco 49ers],” Cowherd said. “And rebuilding in the NFL, when everybody in the building knows— like the Raiders— we gotta get a quarterback, it's much easier than being San Francisco sometimes. Because, San Francisco is a mile from Detroit, Philly, Kansas City, Baltimore, and Buffalo. But I don't think they think that. So, there's disagreements in the building… Obviously Trent Williams, 38, expensive, maybe the last year or two, everybody knows that. But what do you do with Christian McCaffrey? Or Deebo? Or Greenlaw? Or Kittle? Or a lot of these players. What do you do with Brock Purdy? Are you gonna pay him the bag? Why would you pay him early? Now he's got a second injury, this one's mysterious… But, they've got a lot of questions in this building.”

With all these questions for the 49ers, it leaves nothing but speculation moving forward.