Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are on the same page again after the versatile offensive weapon ended his holdout by inking a three-year deal with the team worth $71.55 million late last July. But prior to that contract signing, Samuel and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were rumored to be having “bad blood” between each other, one that Deebo Samuel cleared up in a recent appearance during an interview with Taylor Rooks.

What’s important for the 49ers is that Deebo Samuel is back and he and Shanahan are seeing each other eye to eye. Samuel was a beast for the Niners’ offense in 2021. In that season, he led the team with 1,405 receiving yards to go with six touchdowns — tied for most on the team with tight end George Kittle. Not only that but Deebo Samuel also rushed for 365 yards while also racking up five rushing scores on just 59 rushing attempts. His ability to capably fill in a role in the ground attack is a quality the 49ers surely would love to see again in 2022.

Together with the likes of Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Samuel will look to help the 49ers’ passing attack succeed in the first year of Trey Lance as the team’s full-time starter. Last season, with Jimmy Garropolo at the helm of the offense from under center, the 49ers averaged 24.0 points per game and 361.1 total yards per contest.

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers will look to open their 2022 NFL season with a loud bang, as they travel to Windy City for a road matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 on Sept. 11.