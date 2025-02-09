The San Francisco 49ers may be parting ways with one of their key players, as Deebo Samuel has requested a trade. The wide receiver recently shared a message about the request and the next steps, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said today. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

Samuel had a down year last season, and he may be looking for another opportunity where he can get the ball more.

Deebo Samuel requests trade from 49ers

There were reports from earlier in the day that the 49ers and Deebo Samuel could look to be parting ways, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say the 49ers are expected to explore trading Samuel this offseason,” Rapoport said. “While it's not a certainty that Samuel is done in San Francisco, it's enough of a possibility that both sides appear to be at peace with moving on if it goes that way.”

Over the past three seasons, Samuel has seen his production decrease as Brock Purdy has found different targets within the offense to throw to. This trade request doesn't quite come as a surprise, and Samuel will definitely want to find a team where he knows he's going to get the ball. He's shown throughout his time with the 49ers that he can line up as a wide receiver and also in the backfield, and several teams could use a player with that kind of skillset.

For the 49ers, they'll want the best value they can get from trading Samuel, and it'll be interesting to see what his market looks like.