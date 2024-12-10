The San Francisco 49ers got a much needed win in Week 14 over the Chicago Bears as Thomas Brown lost his head coaching debut. The Bears were blanked in the first half as San Francisco held a 24-0 lead at the break. The 49ers’ dominant performance kept the team’s playoff hopes alive. But San Fran’s success didn’t include a resurgent performance from wideout Deebo Samuel.

Samuel was targeted just three times on Sunday, accounting for two of Brock Purdy’s 20 completions and 22 of his 325 passing yards against the Bears. The sixth-year WR did get five carries but they only went for 13 yards. He’s now finished with fewer than 25 receiving yards and failed to score a touchdown in each of his last four games, per fantasypros.com.

While fans and media members have begun to point out Samuel’s lack of involvement in the 49ers’ offense, the wideout fired back on social media. “Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!” Samuel wrote on X. The former All-Pro defended his comment in a separate post, writing, “Just cause I voice my opinions mean I’m hating on any of my teammates!! Be Fr.”

After losing top receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury, it was assumed Samuel would step up to fill the void at the position. But despite playing in 12 games, Deebo is just third on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards as Jauan Jennings has become the 49ers' primary weapon at wideout.

The 49ers have not leaned on Deebo Samuel despite injuries

Of course, Samuel is a dual threat as he’s also a capable runner out of the backfield and his 72 total touches so far this season are second on the team behind only RB Jordan Mason. Still, with injuries to starting running back Christian McCaffrey, Mason and Aiyuk, most observers felt Samuel would have a larger role. Instead he’s become less involved.

The Bears were historically bad in the first half of their Week 14 blowout loss to the 49ers. Chicago accumulated just four yards of offense over the first two quarters. It was the team’s lowest first-half output in at least 24 years. While the Chicago would improve in the second half, finishing with 208 total yards and 13 points, the Bears were never competitive against San Francisco.

The 49ers improved to 6-7 on the season but remain in last place in the NFC West. Nonetheless, the team is only two games behind the division-leading Seattle Seahawks and still has a shot at reaching the postseason.

San Francisco will host the Los Angeles Rams in a huge divisional matchup on Thursday night in Week 15. The 49ers hope third-string running back Isaac Guerendo can suit up for the game after spraining his foot in his debut start against Chicago.