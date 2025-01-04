The San Francisco 49ers came out swinging against the Detroit Lions in Week 17, taking a 21-13 lead into halftime. However, the Lions pounced in the second half, putting up 27 points to complete a comeback victory over San Francisco.

Long since eliminated from the playoffs, the 49ers will finish up a lost season with a meaningless game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. And the team will be missing a number of players for the season finale.

San Francisco has already ruled out Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Deommodore Lenoir, Spencer Burford and Robert Beal Jr. for Sunday’s road game against the Cardinals, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

Purdy will sit with an elbow injury sustained in Week 17’s demoralizing loss to the Lions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that veteran backup QB Josh Dobbs will start in Purdy’s place.

The third-year passer filled up the stat sheet against Detroit, completing 27 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns while adding three carries for 12 yards and another score. But Purdy threw two costly interceptions in the second half, both of which led to Lions touchdowns, as Detroit pulled away from the 49ers.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers didn’t live up to expectations in 2024

Purdy picked a bad year to have a down season as the Pro Bowl signal caller is set to enter contract extension talks with San Francisco. He’ll finish his injury-shortened 2024 campaign with 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his breakout 2023 season, Purdy racked up 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Although Purdy is dealing with yet another season-ending elbow injury, the 49ers dismissed long-term concerns surrounding the ailment. He’s expected to make a quick recovery. Of course, he has plenty of time to recover fully as San Francisco will miss the playoffs.

Wideout Deebo Samuel has also endured a disappointing season. After recording 1,117 total yards and 12 scores last year, Samuel will finish 2024 with 806 combined yards and four total touchdowns. The sixth-year veteran complained about his lack of touches following a 49ers’ victory in Week 14. Samuel then had a brutal dropped pass the following week in a loss to the LA Rams.

While the All-Pro receiver scored last week against the Lions, he hauled in just one pass on five targets for five yards. Samuel added 16 yards on three carries in Week 17.

The 49ers will rely heavily on backups in the season finale against the Cardinals as the team attempts to avoid finishing in last place in the NFC West. Arizona won the first matchup between the teams, 24-23, in Week 5.