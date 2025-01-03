For the second time in three years, Brock Purdy's season is ending with a right elbow injury. Despite the obvious concerns, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch does not believe there is anything to worry about.

With a Week 18 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals looming, Lynch addressed Purdy's injury to the media. The general manager downplayed its severity, comparing his quarterback's injury to getting “hit in the funny bone.”

“It's nothing more than when you hit your funny bone,” Lynch said, via team reporter Cam Inman. “When you take an NFL helmet in the wrong place it irritates the nerve… Brock is going to be fine.”

Purdy picked up the injury in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 17 loss to the Detroit Lions. He hit his elbow while being sacked before leaving the game and did not return. Joshua Dobbs finished the game in his absence.

The biggest concern about the injury is Purdy's history with his right elbow. Less than two years ago, he had surgery on the same elbow after tearing a ligament on a hit against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. However, initial scans reported that he suffered no long-term damage in Week 17.

Regardless of the severity, Purdy seems unlikely to play in Week 18. With the 49ers already eliminated from the playoffs, the team has no stakes on the line and, therefore, no reason to risk further injury to its franchise quarterback.

John Lynch, Brock Purdy seek potential 49ers extension despite elbow injury

Minor injury aside, the 49ers have made their commitment to Purdy clear. The team hopes to extend him in the upcoming offseason, after he becomes eligible to sign an extension on Jan. 6.

The 2026 season will be the final of Purdy's current rookie contract. The former “Mr. Irrelevant” is only making roughly $1 million per year, setting the table for a substantial pay raise in his near future.

While an extension seems inevitable, the negotiation will be a situation to monitor. Despite his young career, Purdy is already 25 years old after using all four years of his collegiate eligibility. However, he has taken the team to two NFC Championship Games, winning one of them.

Purdy and his team will rightfully seek a big contract, which will make the 49ers' cap situation interesting. The team just gave Brandon Aiyuk a $120 million extension during the previous offseason and is already responsible for the sizeable deals of Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, George Kittle, and others.