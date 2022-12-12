By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel could actually make his return sooner rather than later.

After it was revealed that Samuel likely suffered from a high-ankle sprain, reports emerged that fans could not see him again until the playoffs. Of course while some are happy that it’s not season-ending, it’s still quite brutal to lose him in their remaining regular season games. After all, the team is already without Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the year due to injuries.

According to the latest updates, however, Samuel could make his return at some point in the regular season. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports didn’t provide a clear timeline in his report, but it does hint an earlier return for the star wideout.

Deebo Samuel suffered the ankle injury during the 49ers’ Week 14 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Late in the second quarter, he was carted off the field after the Bucs’ linemen crashed on him while he was running with the ball. He bent his leg awkwardly and wasn’t able to return after his exit.

The way he sustained his injury sparked fears that it’s a serious issue. Fortunately, he dodged a major bullet as there’s nothing found to be broken in his leg and ankle.

Deebo Samuel got bent awkwardly and fumbled. Now question is about his health.pic.twitter.com/DbQjePfjpO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

While it’s still unclear when Samuel will really be able to suit up for the 49ers once again, at least one thing is certain: we haven’t seen the last of him this year.