The San Francisco 49ers are rolling. Coming off a huge 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the season, the 49ers then took care of business in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, taking home a 30-23 win in the process. But beyond that, the 49ers' locker room chemistry seems to be at an all-time high, especially with wide receiver Deebo Samuel professing his love for his quarterback, Brock Purdy.

Speaking with Kay Adams on Fanduel TV, Samuel explained what sets apart the 49ers quarterback from his peers.

“We love Brock in this building because he don't make excuses. He take full responsibility for his mistakes, even though, you know, we don't wanna have those. I think that's why we love Brock in this offense as a leader of this team,” the 49ers WR said.

No one is exempt from making mistakes — not even those as good with the football in their hands as Brock Purdy is for the 49ers. In fact, there's even more pressure for him to keep up his high level of play given the responsibilities he bears on his shoulders. But even if he does fall short, the 49ers quarterback refuses to point fingers, instead holding himself accountable all the time.

“That's kinda why he got the ‘captain' [distinction] on his shirt ‘coz it's little things like that. [Other] people try to blame somebody else but he took full responsibility but that's what practice is for. We practice that all time. Everything's not gonna be perfect but at the end of the day, we got the win and we'll be able to move on,” Samuel added.

It's always a rare thing in sports when a group of individuals come together, put all individual glory aside, and form one dangerous collective. But that's exactly what the 49ers have done. And it clearly starts with Brock Purdy's leadership, as evidenced by how admired he is by Deebo Samuel.

Winning just greases the wheels when it comes to co-existing in the locker room, but even then, it looks like the 49ers will be ready to weather whatever tough times may be to come.