In professional sports, having a harmonious locker room with players who will lay everything on the line for their teammates isn't exactly a prerequisite to winning a championship. But it makes everything easier; it makes victories so exhilarating to celebrate and defeats that much easier to move on from. In the San Francisco 49ers' case, it's becoming increasingly clear that their players are having the time of their lives playing with one another, with Brock Purdy shedding some light on just how immaculate the vibes were in the locker room as they processed their season-opening 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the 49ers quarterback revealed just how locked in the entire team is on their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl come February, calling it a “rare” occurrence for the team to put the team above personal gain to such a degree.

“I think you have all this, stardom on a team and what not, and for everyone to just put the ego aside and be like, ‘Hey, we want to win. We want to win a Super Bowl and we’re going to do what it takes,” Purdy said, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

“And I think what we all know is what it takes is to put the ego aside. If I don’t get all these yards and catches and touchdowns for one game, but our other guy does, like, ‘Hey, I did my part to help win.’ And that’s what we all care about here.”

That is indeed, rare, and it bodes well for the 49ers' chances of going far this season. One play stood out for the 49ers QB, in particular. Christian McCaffrey may have drawn headlines with his impressive 65-yard touchdown run against the Steelers, but during film session, the team cheered Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McLoud for making crucial downfield blocks to ensure that the running back reaches the end zone unscathed.

“That’s what we’re talking about, like not having ego, being selfless, being able to make blocks like that even though those are guys that catch balls, score touchdowns, all that kind of stuff,” Purdy added.

We shall see if the 49ers' unselfishness continues to translate to winning results when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.